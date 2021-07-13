Cancel
Video Games

League of Legends Team Pulls Video of Players' Jobs Being Threatened

By Nathan Grayson
Kotaku
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConventional wisdom says there’s no such thing as too much transparency, but like most adages, this one comes with asterisks. Yesterday, esports organization CLG demonstrated this by posting a video in which the general manager of its League of Legends team, Daniel “Tafokints” Lee, told downtrodden players that their days on the roster are likely numbered. The video was so poorly received by the esports community that CLG took it down hours later.

