JPG Resources Strengthens Roster Of CPG Veterans With New Director Hire
Kimmell joins JPG Resources after spending six years at Kashi, where most recently, she was the director of consumer insights. She previously served as a manager of insights & planning at Kellogg’s and senior consumer insights associate at General Mills. Kimmell has led strategic insights for both large and emerging natural and organic brands, including Bear Naked and RXBAR. She holds a Ph.D. in cultural anthropology from Indiana University Bloomington and began her professional career with three years of consulting for The Hartman Group.www.bevnet.com
Comments / 0