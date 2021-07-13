Tour of new bunkhouse at Fire Station No. 2 given to city officials
Following the conclusion of Tuesday’s city council meeting, city officials were given a tour of the new bunkhouse at Fire Station No. 2, located at 1511 Indian Creek Drive. Previously, firefighters slept in the same room and shared a restroom with one toilet and one shower. The new addition – built by Cody Smith Construction – features four individual rooms for sleeping with doors, as well as two restrooms featuring one shower and one toilet each.www.brownwoodnews.com
