Brownwood, TX

Tour of new bunkhouse at Fire Station No. 2 given to city officials

By Derrick Stuckly
brownwoodnews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the conclusion of Tuesday’s city council meeting, city officials were given a tour of the new bunkhouse at Fire Station No. 2, located at 1511 Indian Creek Drive. Previously, firefighters slept in the same room and shared a restroom with one toilet and one shower. The new addition – built by Cody Smith Construction – features four individual rooms for sleeping with doors, as well as two restrooms featuring one shower and one toilet each.

www.brownwoodnews.com

Comments / 0

