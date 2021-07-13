Letter to the Editor: Support the arts — get vaccinated!

A message from your local arts council, Cordova Arts and Pageants:. As the primary sponsor of Salmon Jam, movies, and concerts in Cordova, we strongly encourage our patrons to get vaccinated! The only way live performances and movies can be fully operational is for people to get vaccinated and give this virus a dead end so it has nowhere to go and it will die out. We will begin scheduling our normal “season” of concerts and movies this fall, but if there is an outbreak because of our events we will shut down again.