Abilene, TX

David Morgan

By Derrick Stuckly
brownwoodnews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Morgan, age 72, of Lake Coleman, died Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Hendrick Hospice Care in Abilene. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 19, 2021, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman with Dr. David Medley, pastor of First United Methodist Church, officiating. Inurnment with military honors will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the Texas State Veteran’s Cemetery, 7457 W. Lake Road, in Abilene. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.

www.brownwoodnews.com

