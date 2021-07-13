Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Asian shares mostly track Wall St drop on inflation worries

By YURI KAGEYAMA
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vuf89_0avl3qIn00

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower on Wednesday, tracking a decline on Wall Street as investors weighed the latest quarterly earnings reports from big U.S. companies and data pointing to rising inflation.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 edged down 0.2% in early trading to 28,661.50. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.2% to 7,349.60. South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.3% to 3,261.48. Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 0.6% to 27,784.74, while the Shanghai Composite dipped nearly 0.9% to 3,535.83.

“This backdrop of higher for longer U.S. inflation and a faster hiking Fed and strengthening USD is not a good recipe for emerging Asia,” said Robert Carnell, regional head of research Asia-Pacific at ING, referring to the U.S. currency.

Surging coronavirus cases in Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand are another concern, he said. South Korea also is seeing cases jump. It released data showing an improvement in the jobless rate, but the numbers were collected before pandemic restrictions were tightened.

Some parts of Japan are also seeing an uptick in COVID-19 infections, fanning fears about the tens of thousands of athletes, dignitaries and other people from some 200 nations entering the country for the Tokyo Olympics. Tokyo is reporting hundreds of new cases daily. Some experts say that could jump to thousands in coming weeks, as the “bubble” conditions for the Olympians have been compromised, with staff and athletes testing positive for the virus. The Games open on July 23.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 fell 0.4%, with most of the companies in the benchmark index losing ground. Banks, industrial stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending accounted for a big share of the decline. Technology stocks bucked the trend, helping counter some of the broader slide. Small company stocks took some of the heaviest losses.

The pullback brought the major stock indexes slightly below the record highs they set a day earlier. Treasury yields rose.

Investors sized up mixed quarterly earnings reports from Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, PepsiCo and other big companies. They also got another snapshot of how inflation continues to show up in the economy as the a rapid spike in consumer demand and supply constraints translate into higher prices for consumer goods.

The latest report from the U.S. Labor Department showed yet another increase in consumer prices in June that surprised economists. Prices jumped by the most in 13 years, extending a run of higher inflation that has been raising concerns on Wall Street that the Fed might consider withdrawing its low-interest rate policies and scaling back its bond purchases earlier than expected.

Much of the increase in prices for goods, such as used cars, is mostly tied to a surge in demand and lack of supply. Prices for many items, like lumber and other raw materials, are easing or will ease as suppliers ramp up operations, said Jamie Cox, managing partner at Harris Financial Group.

The S&P 500 fell 15.42 points to 4,369.21. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.3% to 34,888.79. The tech-heavy Nasdaq slid 0.4% to 14,677.65, while the Russell 2000 index of smaller companies lost 1.9%, to 2,238.86.

“You had the element of just incredible earnings reported for the most recent quarter, but in some of the commentary that came out there were some questions about, ’OK, what about cost pressures going forward?” said Alan McKnight, chief investment officer at Regions Asset Management. “Then you pair that with the inflation report today where we see another high print.”

Investors also are listening closely for clues about how companies have fared during the recovery and how they see the rest of the year unfolding.

Goldman Sachs fell 1.2% despite reporting the second-best quarterly profit in the investment bank's history. JPMorgan Chase dropped 1.5% after giving investors a mixed report with solid profits but lower revenue as interest rates fell over the last three months.

“The financials have had that real tailwind of rates going higher,” McKnight said. “We’ve already priced that in. Now it’s almost a ‘show me’ story. Can you actually prove that you can deliver earnings at a much higher clip once we get back to a more normalized environment?"

Conagra Brands slid 5.4% for the biggest drop in the S&P 500 after the owner of Chef Boyardee’s and other packaged food brands gave investors a weak financial forecast, citing inflation pressure. Fastenal, maker of industrial and construction fasteners, also said it expects more pressure from inflation in product and transportation costs. The stock fell 1.6%.

Bond yields slipped to 1.40% from 1.42% late Tuesday. Overall, yields have been trending lower after a sharp spike earlier in the year.

The calmer bond market is partly signaling more confidence that rising inflation will likely be temporary and tied mostly to the economic recovery.

Solid earnings did help some companies make gains. PepsiCo rose 2.3% after beating Wall Street's second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Boeing fell 4.2% after announcing production cuts for its large 787 airliner because of a new structural flaw in some planes that have been built but not delivered to airline customers.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude lost 18 cents to $75.07 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It picked up $1.15 to $75.25 on Tuesday. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 12 cents to $76.37 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar fell to 110.53 Japanese yen from 110.61 yen. The euro cost $1.1779, inching up from $1.1774.

___

AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga contributed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
43K+
Followers
55K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall St#Inflation#Earnings Reports#U S Labor Department#Asian#Ap#S P#Kospi#Hang Seng#Fed#Usd#Treasury#Jpmorgan Chase#Pepsico#The U S Labor Department#Harris Financial Group#Regions Asset Management#Conagra Brands#Chef Boyardee#Fastenal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
Malaysia
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Country
Thailand
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Country
Indonesia
News Break
Business
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
News Break
Goldman Sachs
Related
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks sidelined as funds flock to Wall St

SYDNEY, July 26 (Reuters) - Asian shares struggled to rally on Monday as super-strong U.S. corporate earnings sucked funds out of emerging markets and into Wall Street, where records were falling almost daily. More than one third of S&P 500 is set to report quarterly results this week, headlined by...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Asia stocks hit 7-mth low as China skids, funds favour Wall St

SYDNEY, July 26 (Reuters) - Asian shares skidded to seven-month lows on Monday as regulation concerns upended Chinese equities and strong U.S. corporate earnings sucked funds out of emerging markets into Wall Street. Chinese blue chips (.CSI300) shed 2.4% to their lowest in 10 weeks as the education and property...
BusinessDailyFx

Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: When Will Fed Raise Rates or Taper?

The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) has been creeping higher throughout July, even as US Treasury yields and Fed rate hike expectations have pulled back. The Federal Reserve’s resolute stance that inflation is “largely transitory” will remain well-anchored coming out of the July FOMC meeting; all eyes are on the August Jackson Hole gathering.
StocksMountain Mail

Technology stocks lead gains Friday

U.S. equities were little changed Thursday after the S&P 500’s biggest back-to-back advance in two months. Asian markets were higher, with Hong Kong a notable outperformer. European markets also rose after that ECB maintained a dovish policy stance. The 10-year yield declined following the rise in weekly jobless claims, partially...
StocksPosted by
Daily Herald

Asian stocks mixed, Tokyo gains after Wall Street highs

BANGKOK -- Asian shares were mixed on Monday after stocks rallied to records on Wall Street, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing above the 35,000 level for the first time. Tokyo advanced after a 4-day weekend as the Olympic Games began, a year late. Benchmarks fell in Hong Kong...
StocksFOXBusiness

US stocks trading lower hours ahead of Wall Street's opening bell

U.S. equity futures are trading lower ahead of the Monday trading session on Wall Street. On Friday, the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all finished with gains of better than 1% for the week. They each returned to records after brushing aside the sharp downturn that trimmed 1.6% off the...
StocksPosted by
KRMG

World stocks mostly lower after Wall Street highs

BANGKOK — (AP) — World shares were mostly lower on Monday after stocks rallied to records on Wall Street, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing above the 35,000 level Friday for the first time. Britain's FTSE 100 lost 0.4% to 6,998.08 and Germany's DAX declined 0.7% to 15,567.11. In...
Marketsomahanews.net

Gold falls as U.S. stock indexes rise

CHICAGO, July 23 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange fell on Friday as the U.S. stock indexes rose. The most active gold contract for August delivery fell 3.6 U.S. dollars, or 0.2 percent, to close at 1,801.8 dollars per ounce. Investors' appetite...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. dollar posts second week of gains ahead of Fed meeting

NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar on Friday notched a second week of gains, after a few volatile days when currencies moved with shifting risk appetite, as the market shifted focus to next week's Federal Reserve meeting. Some analysts wondered, though, whether the dollar's recent rally might...
Businesskitco.com

Wall Street bears are back and looking for lower gold prices

(Kitco News) - A growing divergence in global interest rates, which is supporting the U.S. dollar, is generating some bearish sentiment among Wall Street analysts even as retail investors remain bullish on the precious metal. This past week the European Central Bank reaffirmed its commitment to maintain its ultra-loose monetary...
StocksPosted by
WGAU

Stocks open higher on Wall Street, on track for weekly gain

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Friday, keeping the market on track for a weekly gain following a big drop at the beginning of the week. The S&P 500 was up 0.4% in the early going. It’s on track to end the week up 1.4% following a decline the week before. American Express rose 4.7% after reporting a surge in earnings as Americans picked up their spending as the economy reopens. Snap, the parent company of social media app Snapchat, soared 24% after reporting results that were much better than expected. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.30%.
StocksLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-It's off to the records on Wall St

* U.S. stock indexes hit record highs, post gains for week. * Commun. services leads sector gains; energy down. * Dollar, crude up slightly; gold down; bitcoin edge up. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to. you by Reuters stocks reporters. IT'S OFF TO THE RECORDS...
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Futures Settle Modestly Lower As Equities, Dollar Rise

Gold futures settled lower on Friday and as upbeat corporate earnings and optimism about economic growth prompted investors to seek riskier assets such as equities. Higher bond yields and a firm dollar weighed on the yellow metal. The dollar ipndex rose to 93.02, and despite falling to around 92.85 subsequently...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: No respite for the aussie ahead of Fed

Deteriorating economic conditions in Australia hurt the aussie. Eyes on the US Federal Reserve, as it may hint at tapering. AUD/USD is set to extend its decline in the upcoming days. The Australian dollar fell to a fresh 2021 low of 0.7288 against the greenback but managed to recover roughly...
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

US Stocks March Higher as Manufacturing Index Hits Record, Earnings Gains Underpin Sentiment

US stocks advanced Friday after a closely watched manufacturing gauge hit a record high and as companies continued to report quarterly earnings well above market expectations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.6% to 35,044.43 shortly before midday, with S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite both higher by 0.8%. Communication, healthcare and technology stocks led the way, with energy the only sector in the red.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY climbs to fresh 10-day highs above 110.50

USD/JPY continues to edge higher in the American session. US Dollar Index stays in the positive territory around 93.00. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1%. After spending the Asian session moving sideways around 110.00 on Friday, the USD/JPY pair gained traction and reached its highest level in 10 days at 110.59. As of writing, the pair was up 0.35% on the day at 110.53. Unless USD/JPY drops below 110.00 before the end of the day, it will snap a two-week losing streak.
Stocksmilwaukeesun.com

Record-breaking day for U.S. stocks; Dow, Nasdaq and S&P 500 soar

NEW YORK, New York - There is no holding back U.S. stocks. Despite the Covid-19 Delta variant sweeping the country, investors are weighing into sharemarkets like hotcakes. All the major indices traded higher for the fourth day in a row, with the Nasdaq Composite, Standard and Poor's 500, and Dow Jones index, each hitting new all-time closing highs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy