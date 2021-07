8:41 p.m. — Harwood Street, disorderly conduct. Michael Lanaghan, 33, of Georgetown Avenue, was arrested on a misdemeanor disorderly conduct by intoxication charge. Lanaghan was found banging on the back door of a house in the 200 block of Harwood Street saying that someone was trying to kill him. He admitting he had taken methamphetamine four hours earlier and was taken to the Lorain County Jail.