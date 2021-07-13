A Summer Red Tide Has Left Hundreds Of Tons Of Dead Fish Along Tampa Bay's Shore

Red tide is impacting humans' own everyday lives — beyond impacting our wildlife — in ways large and small.🐟 St. Pete has removed more than 15 tons of dead fish from its waterways.🏝 Hillsborough County closed the beaches at Apollo Beach Nature Preserve and E.G. Simmons Conservation Park on Friday due to public health concerns.🏖 The National Weather Service issued a beach hazards statement Saturday night, in effect through tonight, advising people to avoid going into the water in coastal southern Pinellas County.What they're saying: People who live along the water in Coquina Key told WTSP they've never seen this many fish die because of red tide. What we're seeing: I went to Indian Rocks Beach on Saturday morning and, after a swim and about 20 minutes of sunning, was ready to pack it in. My throat was itchy, my nose burned, and I noticed many beachgoers coughing.Before you go: Visit St. Pete/Clearwater maintains a beach status dashboard here.
Comments / 0