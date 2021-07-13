Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

A Summer Red Tide Has Left Hundreds Of Tons Of Dead Fish Along Tampa Bay's Shore

By Josie Fischels
nprillinois.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor beachgoers in the Tampa Bay area, the last few weeks have been anything but normal. Discolored, soupy waters have been lapping the shore, and the beaches are laden with dead, rotting sea life. Maya Burke, a lifetime resident of Pinellas County, knows the sights — and smells — at...

www.nprillinois.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forage Fish#Dead Fish#Fish And Wildlife#Algae Bloom#Karenia Brevis#Npr#News Desk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
AnimalsNewsweek

A Billion Seashore Animals Cooked Alive During Pacific Northwest Heat Wave

More than a billion ocean animals living along the pacific coast may have been killed during the recent unprecedented heat wave in the Northwest. Chris Harley, a marine biologist from the University of British Columbia, told CBC on Monday that he was "stunned" by the putrid stench of death and the sight of tens of thousands of dead clams, snails, mussels and sea stars at a Vancouver beach in late June. Harley said that more than 1 billion aquatic creatures may have perished along the coast of the Salish Sea alone, an area that includes sections of western British Columbia and Washington state.
Wildlifeclick orlando

Another mega find: Man finds 2nd megalodon shark tooth on Florida beach

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – They say lightning never strikes twice in the same place. However, for Jacob Danner, it did. Thursday morning, Danner took a walk on Fernandina Beach, the morning after Tropical Storm Elsa tore through Northeast Florida, bringing heavy rain, wind and tornadoes. While on his walk, he...
Longboat Key, FLMysuncoast.com

Longboat Key residents finding sharks in canal behind their homes

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. (WWSB) - Some Suncoast residents are seeing the effects of red tide in their own backyards. What they’re seeing is sharks swimming in canals. Residents are finding sharks in the Buttonwood Harbor neighborhood of Longboat Key. “They were across the whole water,” said Longboat Key resident Kenny...
Florida StateThe Independent

Hundreds of tons of fish wash up on Florida coast

Hundreds of dead fish have washed up on a shore in Tampa Bay, Florida. The deaths have been caused by an ecological event called a ‘red tide’, when a large bloom of rust-colored toxic algae is washed onto Florida’s Gulf coast. Exposure can cause respiratory problems in humans, but is...
Saint Petersburg, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

No Red Tide relief in sight as dead fish overwhelm St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG — The Sunshine City and its sparkling waterfront parks have become the center of Tampa Bay’s Red Tide crisis. Rafts of dead fish are washing ashore more quickly than crews can gather the carcasses. Workers have picked up 477 tons of dead fish from the coastline in recent weeks, according to Mayor Rick Kriseman. That accounts for the overwhelming majority of more than 600 tons picked up across Pinellas County.
WildlifePhys.org

Unusual currents explain mysterious red crab strandings

For decades, people have wondered why pelagic red crabs—also called tuna crabs—sometimes wash ashore in the millions on the West Coast of the United States. New research shows that atypical currents, rather than abnormal temperatures, likely bring them up from their home range off Baja California. Alongside the discovery, the...
Scienceijpr.org

Low Oxygen Levels Off Northwest Coast Raise Fears Of Marine ‘Dead Zones’

Low oxygen levels measured off the coast of Oregon and Washington are raising fears of large “dead zones” that could wipe out crabs and bottom-dwelling fish within. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, announced Wednesday that researchers have detected unseasonably low oxygen levels in a large area off the Pacific coast.
Pinellas County, FLBeach Beacon

Respiratory irritation, dead fish reported around Tampa Bay

While red tide conditions remain much-improved along Pinellas County’s Gulf beaches, the same can’t be said for areas in and along Tampa Bay. A report released July 9 by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says bloom concentrations of the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, were observed in water samples taken in Pinellas, Pasco, Hillsborough and Sarasota counties with the highest concentrations in Tampa Bay.
Pinellas County, FLPosted by
Axios Tampa Bay

Red tide runs rampant across Tampa Bay again

Red tide is impacting humans' own everyday lives — beyond impacting our wildlife — in ways large and small.🐟 St. Pete has removed more than 15 tons of dead fish from its waterways.🏝 Hillsborough County closed the beaches at Apollo Beach Nature Preserve and E.G. Simmons Conservation Park on Friday due to public health concerns.🏖 The National Weather Service issued a beach hazards statement Saturday night, in effect through tonight, advising people to avoid going into the water in coastal southern Pinellas County.What they're saying: People who live along the water in Coquina Key told WTSP they've never seen this many fish die because of red tide. What we're seeing: I went to Indian Rocks Beach on Saturday morning and, after a swim and about 20 minutes of sunning, was ready to pack it in. My throat was itchy, my nose burned, and I noticed many beachgoers coughing.Before you go: Visit St. Pete/Clearwater maintains a beach status dashboard here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy