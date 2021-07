According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, COVID-19 cases have been on the rise. Since Wednesday, July 14, Butler County has had 31 confirmed cases. Butler County has reached a total of 7,734 cases, which is the seventh most in Kansas. The state of Kansas has been on the rise with the COVID-19 cases. Kansas has totaled 324,187 confirmed cases with 11,364 being hospitalized and 5,198 deaths.