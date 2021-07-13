Cancel
Pet Services

FurHaven Chooses Centric PLM™ as a Companion to Their Product Development Process

MySanAntonio
 11 days ago

Pet products company trains themselves to work more efficiently with PLM. FurHaven, the pet products company, has selected Centric Software®’s Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution for emerging enterprises, Centric SMB. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

