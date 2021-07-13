Is 'The Tomorrow War' a Christmas Movie or an 'I Think You Should Leave' Sketch?

The sartorial equivalent of having a seizure snuck up, up, up, and away on us during I Think You Should Leave’s second season, with one of Tim Robinson’s many characters tyrannizing his colleagues with a web of kaleidoscopic chaos in a tale of two sketches. Here he is, a starving man away on business, who refuses to spend his per diem on anything other than Dan Flashes shirts “because the patterns are so complicated and rightfully so.” What is Dan Flashes, you ask? Exhale and wait ten more minutes into the episode to find out. It’s a coffin-free store down by Shops at the Creek that sells high-end menswear with distinctively aggressive crisscross lines. You may get thrown down the stairs fighting over the $1,000 — sorry, $2,000 — shirts, but that’s simply a risk you’re going to have to take in the name of fashion. Bill Murray has even taken the brand to international waters. Are you following now? All right, let’s continue.