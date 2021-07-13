TV Academy President Maury McIntyre on the HBO/HBO Max vs. Netflix Tally, Emmy Ceremony Plans and Inclusion Advances
As Hollywood slowly returns to normal, the TV Academy is prepping for a limited in-person Emmy ceremony in September that could very well live up to the hype as the industry’s biggest night. Not only will attendees have reason to celebrate and reconnect with colleagues and friends after a year and a half of social distance and quarantine, they’ll also be ready to toast an extraordinary year in TV.www.sfgate.com
Comments / 0