TV Academy President Maury McIntyre on the HBO/HBO Max vs. Netflix Tally, Emmy Ceremony Plans and Inclusion Advances

There’s going to be a sizeable gap in everyone’s viewing schedule now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest Disney Plus series has drawn to a close, but at least we know that Loki will be returning for a second season. One of the most popular shows on the planet may have just ended, but it’s not as if there isn’t plenty of fresh content coming to Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon, Hulu and HBO Max over the next seven days to keep everyone occupied.