Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

TV Academy President Maury McIntyre on the HBO/HBO Max vs. Netflix Tally, Emmy Ceremony Plans and Inclusion Advances

By Michael Schneider
SFGate
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Hollywood slowly returns to normal, the TV Academy is prepping for a limited in-person Emmy ceremony in September that could very well live up to the hype as the industry’s biggest night. Not only will attendees have reason to celebrate and reconnect with colleagues and friends after a year and a half of social distance and quarantine, they’ll also be ready to toast an extraordinary year in TV.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reggie Hudlin
Person
Reginald Hudlin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television Academy#Tv Academy#Variety Habanero Sells#Hbo Central Europe#The Creative Arts Emmys#Disney Plus#Apple Tv Plus#Wandavision#Warner Bros#Abc Studios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Apple
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Disney
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Netflix
Related
MoviesDecider

Is The Movie ‘Old’ on HBO Max or Netflix? How To Watch The M. Night Shyamalan Movie on Streaming

It doesn’t matter what the Rotten Tomatoes scores say, there will never not be hype for a new M. Night Shyamalan movie. Shyamalan’s latest thriller, Old, is a surreal supernatural drama that has piqued the public’s interest with its bizarre premise. Inspired by the graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Levy, the movie stars Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Alex Wolff, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre, and more as a family who vacations on a tropical beach and (spoiler alert) finds themselves aging rapidly.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, Hulu And HBO Max This Week

There’s going to be a sizeable gap in everyone’s viewing schedule now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest Disney Plus series has drawn to a close, but at least we know that Loki will be returning for a second season. One of the most popular shows on the planet may have just ended, but it’s not as if there isn’t plenty of fresh content coming to Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon, Hulu and HBO Max over the next seven days to keep everyone occupied.
TV SeriesPosted by
TheWrap

HBO Beats Back Netflix to Lead Emmy Nominations Thanks to HBO Max

HBO took back the top spot in the overall Emmy nominations count, thanks to HBO Max, topping Netflix by a single nod on Tuesday. HBO/HBO Max scored 130 nominations, beating Netflix’s 129. Disney+ was the third-most nominated platform with 71 (thanks to “WandaVision’s” 23 nods). NBC was fourth and first among the broadcast networks with a very distant 46 nods.
TV Seriesgizmostory.com

The Best Thriller TV Shows on Netflix and HBO Max Right Now

Thriller TV shows are, all around, the absolute most well-known shows. Who doesn’t like and enjoy the suspense and the sharp sensation of an unexpected turn and twist you never saw coming? No big surprise that Netflix and HBO Max have so numerous incredible Thriller TV shows for their viewers.
Dallas, TXpapercitymag.com

Best New TV Shows to Stream Right Now — HBO Max, Apple TV, and Peacock TV Picks

From a new satirical comedy on HBO Max to the true crime story of a local former surgeon, these are the best new TV shows to stream right now. The White Lotus (HBO Max) A new dark comedy created by Mike White (Enlightened), this satirical series follows the vacations of a family, newlywed couple, and grieving middle-aged woman during their stay at a Hawaiian resort. Starring Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Jack Lacy, and more, it’s a star-studded murder mystery. Over the course of a week (and six episodes), the idyllic-looking trip become more and more chaotic.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys: Disney Leads All Combined Nominations as HBO (Thanks to HBO Max) Tops Netflix

The TV Academy, in a shift, is now grouping the tallies by corporate parent, as WarnerMedia has a combined 138, with HBO and HBO Max grouped together. Following a year unlike any other in which the novel coronavirus upended TV production and radically changed executive structures at nearly every major media conglomerate, the Emmys, too, are shifting the way it tallies the nominations. In a first, the TV Academy is now grouping nominations by corporate ownership, with Disney coming out on top of all the conglomerates with 146 total nominations for its various platforms.
TV & Videostribuneledgernews.com

Emmys 2021: HBO narrowly tops Netflix with 130 nominations

HBO — with the help of its streaming service HBO Max — landed the most 2021 Emmy Awards nominations of any media outlet, edging last year’s leader Netflix by a single nod. The WarnerMedia-owned premium cable network scored 94 nominations while the streaming service HBO Max delivered another 36. That...
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

Emmy Nominations: 'The Crown' and 'The Mandalorian' Lead; HBO Combines With HBO Max to Battle Netflix

Who’s on first? Depends on your definition of a platform. As the Television Academy announced the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards nominations on Tuesday morning, the combo of HBO and HBO Max proclaimed victory with a total of 130 nominations, followed closely by Netflix with 129. But the real story may have been who was next behind: The relative newcomer streamer Disney Plus, with a whopping 71 nods (thanks to “WandaVision” and “The Mandalorian”).
TV SeriesPosted by
99.5 WKDQ

Everything New on HBO Max in August 2021

Two of Warner Bros.‘ big summer movies premieres on HBO Max in August. In The Suicide Squad, James Gunn reinvents the DC Comics super-villain team with a mostly new cast (including Idris Elba and John Cena) and a new attitude. A few weeks later, Lisa Joy, the co-creator of Westworld, makes her feature directorial debut with Reminiscence, a futuristic noir about Hugh Jackman as a guy in world where technology always people to relive their old memories.
TV & VideosInternational Business Times

Warner Bros To Release 10 Films Exclusively For HBO Max

Warner Bros. plans to produce 10 movies for HBO Max for release in 2022. WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar made the announcement Thursday during AT&T’s second-quarter earnings call. WarnerMedia is owned by AT&T and is also pending a merger with Discovery Inc. “The motion picture format absolutely matters, and it matters...
TV & VideosEngadget

Apple TV+ and HBO Max earn their first best comedy Emmy nominations

Apple TV+ and HBO Max have picked up their first nominations in the top two Primetime Emmy categories. HBO Max's Hacks and The Flight Attendant, and Apple's excellent Ted Lasso all received nods for Best Comedy Series. All but one of the nominees in that category are streaming shows, with the exception of ABC's Black-ish. Netflix picked up a trio of nods for Emily in Paris, Cobra Kai and The Kominsky Method, while Hulu earned one for Pen15.
TV Seriesimdb.com

6 Emmy-Nominated Shows to Stream on HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and More

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Nominations for the 73rd annual Emmys were announced on Tuesday, giving TV lovers...
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

HBO scraps Flea Bottom plans, but HBO Max has two more animated Game of Thrones series in the works

According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO has opted not to move forward on a Game of Thrones spinoff set in Flea Bottom, the infamous King’s Landing slum. But HBO Max is developing two more animated series, in addition to the one announced earlier this year. One of the animated series is set in The Golden Empire of Yi Ti, inspired by Imperial China, a region in the continent of Essos near the south-eastern limits of the known world that is considered one of the oldest and most advanced societies. The Golden Empire of Yi Ti was briefly mentioned in the original series.

Comments / 0

Community Policy