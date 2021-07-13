It took lessons from 150 races for Rick Gdovic to finally win at Langley Speedway

Rick Gdovic’s trek to Victory Lane at Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway in a Modified Division 30 last Saturday was a long one. Try 18 years and about 150 races. “It’s testament to starting too high and not taking the proper direction,” Gdovic said in summarizing his racing career. “It was a challenge for me, being very good in sports when I was young, to being 40 and learning how to drive a race car at too high a level.