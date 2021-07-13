Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
York County, VA

It took lessons from 150 races for Rick Gdovic to finally win at Langley Speedway

By Marty O'Brien
Daily Press
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRick Gdovic’s trek to Victory Lane at Larry King Law’s Langley Speedway in a Modified Division 30 last Saturday was a long one. Try 18 years and about 150 races. “It’s testament to starting too high and not taking the proper direction,” Gdovic said in summarizing his racing career. “It was a challenge for me, being very good in sports when I was young, to being 40 and learning how to drive a race car at too high a level.

www.dailypress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
County
York County, VA
York County, VA
Sports
State
Ohio State
State
West Virginia State
Local
Virginia Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Lajoie
Person
Bubba Wallace
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Matt Dibenedetto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Car#Nascar Cup#The Late Model Division#Nascar Cup#The Modified Division#Penn Hills High#Verizon Wireless
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Race Cars
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
News Break
Motorsports
Related
SportsNBC Olympics

becomes the first American to win individual foil GOLD 🇺🇸 🥇

Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to win a gold medal in the women's individual foil event and earned Team USA's first fencing medal of the Tokyo games. She defeated reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova 15-13 to capture her first career Olympic medal after finishing fifth in London. Kiefer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy