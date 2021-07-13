Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Windmill Vitamins Donates $1.3M in Hand Sanitizer to Clean the World to Help Communities in Need

MySanAntonio
 12 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Clean the World Foundation, a leader in global health dedicated to water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) and global sustainability, received a considerable donation of 299,520 units of EnviroPure hand sanitizer for distribution to people in need via their Fresh Start WASH & Wellness Program and Soap Saves Lives Box Program. The hand sanitizer has an MSRP of $4.49, valuing the donation at just over $1.3M. Windmill Vitamins, one of the largest distributors of nutritional products is covering 100% of the donated product. In addition, Lotus Light Enterprises, Inc. a wholesale distributor of health and body care merchandise, is donating $8,000 in freight costs to have the hand sanitizer delivered to Clean the World’s global headquarters located in Orlando, Florida.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Health
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Society
Local
Florida Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamins C#Hand Sanitizer#Hand Hygiene#Sanitation#Charity#Windmill Vitamins Donates#Prweb#Enviropure#Founder#Clean World#Wash#Windmill Health Products#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Recycling
News Break
Charities
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Fauci says US headed in `wrong direction’ on coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday. “We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”. He said...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

KABUL, July 25 (Reuters) - United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban escalated its offensive in recent...

Comments / 0

Community Policy