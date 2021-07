A world just over 300 light-years away has yielded the first ever detection of isotopes in an exoplanet's atmosphere. In the haze around a gaseous exoplanet named TYC 8998-760-1 b, astronomers detected a form of carbon known as carbon-13. This discovery suggests that the exoplanet formed far from its parent star, in the cold reaches of its system beyond a specific snow line. According to the researchers, the discovery gives us a new way to look into the poorly understood process of planet formation. "It is really quite special that we can measure this in an exoplanet atmosphere, at such a large distance,"...