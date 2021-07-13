Phase I plans for event center near completion

The City of Brownwood issued the following press release following the conclusion of Tuesday’s City Council meeting:. Final construction plans for the Phase I of Brownwood’s new multi-purpose event center is nearing completion, and new renderings were presented to Brownwood City Council on Tuesday morning to outline some of the features of the new complex. The overall project will be divided into two phases. Phase I of the project will include an outdoor stage/pavilion, meeting rooms, and a large festival ground that can be used for a variety of events.