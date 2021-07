It’s that time of year again and we are so excited to be back! Varsity Sideline Cheer Tryouts will be held on Wednesday, July 28th and Thursday, July 29th from 4:30pm to 7:30pm. The plan is to meet outside the athletic entrance at the High School and determine the best location to move to depending on weather and attendance. All paperwork will be distributed on the first day of tryouts. It’s going to be an amazing year being back in the stadium in front of all our Eagle fans!