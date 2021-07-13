Journal of Women's Health (image)

Newswise — Lawrenceville, NJ, USA—July 13, 2021—New data released by Clarivate’s Journal Citation Reports fortifies the position of ISPOR’s premier journal, Value in Health, as one the top journals in the fields of Health Policy & Services, Health Care Sciences & Services, and Economics. The 2021 release of the Journal Citations Report includes key citation data and trends for 20,942 journals from 113 countries. This year's data show that Value in Health's impact factor score is 5.725, which represents a 20.6% increase over the previous year, and the journal’s 5-year impact factor score is now 6.932. Value in Health ranks 4th of 88 journals in the health policy and services category, 9th of 108 journals in the healthcare sciences and services category, and 24th of 376 journals in the economics category.