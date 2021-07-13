Where To Buy The Zelda & Loftwing Skyward Sword Amiibo
When The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD releases on Nintendo Switch this Friday, July 16, it'll be joined by a brand-new Legend of Zelda Amiibo depicting Zelda with her Loftwing. Like the Zelda Skyward Sword Switch Joy-Cons (also releasing this Friday), the new Skyward Sword HD Amiibo figure has been sold out for months and is a hot-ticket item as its release approaches. All major retailers have listings for the Zelda & Loftwing Skyward Sword Amiibo, but it's rare to see the figure in stock at this point. Still, there's a solid chance that the new Amiibo will come back into stock ahead of Friday or on release day, so we suggest keeping an eye on all the listings this week and snapping it up quickly if you see it in stock. You can check availability for the Skyward Sword HD Amiibo below.
