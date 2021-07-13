Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Where To Buy The Zelda & Loftwing Skyward Sword Amiibo

By Jenae Sitzes
Gamespot
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD releases on Nintendo Switch this Friday, July 16, it'll be joined by a brand-new Legend of Zelda Amiibo depicting Zelda with her Loftwing. Like the Zelda Skyward Sword Switch Joy-Cons (also releasing this Friday), the new Skyward Sword HD Amiibo figure has been sold out for months and is a hot-ticket item as its release approaches. All major retailers have listings for the Zelda & Loftwing Skyward Sword Amiibo, but it's rare to see the figure in stock at this point. Still, there's a solid chance that the new Amiibo will come back into stock ahead of Friday or on release day, so we suggest keeping an eye on all the listings this week and snapping it up quickly if you see it in stock. You can check availability for the Skyward Sword HD Amiibo below.

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skyward#Sword#The Legend Of Zelda#Nintendo Switch#The Zelda Loftwing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Nintendo
News Break
Amazon
Related
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Guide – Where to find all Gratitude Crystals in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Side quests are a staple of The Legend of Zelda series, but oftentimes a game will have one major side quest. Kafei and Anju’s wedding from Majora’s Mask comes to mind, as do all of Agatha’s bugs in Twilight Princess. In Skyward Sword HD, one of the longest throughlines is gathering up Gratitude Crystals around Skyloft, and we’re here to help you pick up every last one!
Video GamesIGN

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Review in Progress

I’m 30+ hours into The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD and it’s reminded me how much I loved this game when it originally came out on the Wii a decade ago, warts and all. (Not as much as IGN’s reviewer at the time, but quite a bit). The story and characters are some of the best in the series and the side quests and weirdness of the world are fantastic. On the other hand, the dungeons (and especially the boss fights) aren’t particularly challenging or memorable for the most part, and the gimmicky Wii-era motion control mechanics are still constantly right up in your face, reminding me why those never worked well. But with so much to do and a lot to love, Skyward Sword’s journey down memory lane has kept me smiling so far.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Zelda Skyward Sword: how to get to Beedle’s flying shop to buy adventure pouch & wallet upgrades

Some of Skyward Sword’s most important upgrades are only found in an easily-skippable shop – Beedle is back, baby. While the most exciting items you get in Zelda are always those awarded in dungeons, some of the most important are a little more boring – things that allow you to carry more Rupees or other less-interesting items you find on your journey that nevertheless feel rather essential.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Some Zelda and Loftwing amiibo shipments delayed bo

A Zelda and Loftwing amiibo would launch side by side The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for the Nintendo Switch. However, some circumstances mean that this will not be the case. Some figures are known. But Nintendo also noted that the majority of Zelda and Loftwing amiibo have been delayed and won’t be released until August 2021. [Thanks, IGN!]
Video GamesGamespot

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Adds DualSense Adaptive Trigger Support On PC

The latest Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War update seemingly added support for the PS5 DualSense controller's adaptive triggers feature on PC. Support for DualSense controllers on PC including haptic feedback has been reported around Reddit, YouTube, and social media, though the official Season 4 Reloaded patch notes don't mention anything about it. Apparently, trigger haptics are only supported when the DualSense controller is connected to PC via cable and not wirelessly.
Video GamesGamespot

Fallout 76 Devs Tease "Significant New Feature" In September Update

Fallout 76 will likely receive a "significant new feature" this September, the development team hasn't revealed exactly what that means. Bethesda teased the feature in a recent Inside the Vault blog post that announced the return of the Mole Miners event as well as extra weekly challenges. It shows continued growth for a game that released back in 2018.
BusinessGamespot

Gamescom 2021's First Confirmed Companies Include Xbox, Bethesda, And EA

Gamescom has announced the first batch of companies confirmed for the annual gaming convention, with 19 names coming to the online events scheduled for August 25-27. Big names coming to the event include Xbox and Bandai Namco--both of whom also appeared at E3 2021 in June--as well as E3 holdouts Activision and Electronic Arts. The list also includes Bethesda Softworks separately from Xbox despite the two having merged, implying a separate presence for the Deathloop publisher during the show. The full list of participants is below.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Zelda: Skyward Sword walkthrough, story guide and tips

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword for the Nintendo Switch is a remake of the original game first released on the Nintendo Wii in 2011. In Skyward Sword, you, of course, take the role of Link as he leaves his floating home of Skyloft to explore the surface world hidden beneath the clouds. Accompanied by the sword spirit Fi, you'll trek through a variety of dungeons in your quest to defeat a near-forgotten evil.
Video GamesGamespot

Report: Nintendo Switch OLED Model Only Costs $10 More To Make

Nintendo surprised fans with a Switch revision announcement this month, one that adds an OLED screen and several other improvements to the existing hardware. The Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) is likely to be a profitable device for the company, as the technology used to create a Switch has gotten cheaper in the years since the console was first launched. According to a Bloomberg report, the new updates are estimated to add around $10 more to the manufacturing cost of each unit.
Video GamesGamespot

GameStop Will Offer Nintendo Switch OLED In-Store Preorders Today

Nintendo Switch OLED preorders start today, July 15, and if other recent product launches are an indication, the new Switch model is going to sell out in a flash. Despite the Switch OLED not being a major upgrade for existing Switch owners, there are sure to be enough people looking to buy it (including Switch Lite owners and those who don't own a Switch at all) that preorders sell out quickly. If you don't want to put your faith in online preorders today and have a GameStop near you, the retailer will be offering in-store Switch OLED preorders at select locations starting today at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET.
Video GamesPolygon

Skyloft walkthrough – Zelda: Skyward Sword HD guide

Skyloft is the first area in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD and serves as an introduction to the game as well as a sort of hub you’ll return to often. In this Skyward Sword HD Skyloft walkthrough, we’ll guide you through Skyloft with tips on finding items, rupees, and collectibles and completing every quest and side quest. We’ll visit Skyloft’s Statue of the Goddess and the Plaza, pick up a Practice Sword in the Sparring Hall, rescue Link’s Crimson Loftwing from the Waterfall Cave, and attend the Wing Ceremony. After that, we’ll meet Fi and collect the Goddess Sword from Inside the Statue of the Goddess, and then do some shopping at Skyloft’s Bazaar.
Video GamesGamespot

Shin Megami Tensei V Story Trailer Features Friends, Demons, And Gods

Atlus has uploaded its official story trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V, detailing the various allies, factions, and battles you'll encounter in the game's campaign. Like previous games in the series, Shin Megami Tensei V is set in a demon-infested world where players have to make hard choices, turn enemies into comrades who can assist you in battle, and explore the expansive world of post-apocalyptic Tokyo.
Video GamesGamespot

Nintendo Explains Samus's New Suit In Metroid Dread

Nintendo has shared a new volume in its Metroid Dread Report series. This one largely explains many of the hallmarks of the Metroid franchise for uninitiated players, but it also sheds some light on the new Power Suit that Samus sports in the upcoming Switch game. According to the post,...
Video GamesGamespot

Rainbow Six Siege's New Limited-Time Headshot Mode Is Live

Rainbow Six Siege's new game mode is live, and if you've ever wanted to prove just how good your aim is, then Ubisoft's squad-based shooter Headshot may be what you're looking for. As the title says, only a well-aimed round to the head will take down an opponent, as body shots do zero damage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy