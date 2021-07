Bringing home a new cat can be stressful for both you and your new furry family member. Fortunately, there are many ways you can help reduce your cat’s stress and make the transition period easier for your cat. As your new cat settles in, he’ll need some support from you, but he’ll also need you to be patient with him. He’s undergoing a big life change, and as excited as you are for him to be around, the best thing you can do is to give your cat some time and space while he adjusts. He’ll be roaming the house and hanging out with you soon enough if you follow these tips.