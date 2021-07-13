Cancel
Seattle City Council could approve steep parking rate hikes for major events at Climate Pledge Arena

By Callie Craighead
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParking for large sporting events and concerts in Seattle's Uptown neighborhood could soon become more expensive. Last week, the City Council's Transportation & Utilities Committee unanimously approved of a plan from the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) which would raise the cap for paid on-street parking to $12 for events at Climate Pledge Arena with over 10,000 estimated attendees. The arena is on track to open sometime in the fall and host the city's National Hockey League team, the Kraken, for their inaugural season.

