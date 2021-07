If you thought the story of the week at Royal St. George’s, the first Open Championship in nearly two years, was going to be golf, then you know very little about golf. Instead, the 149th Open has become the Brooks and Bryson Brooksy show once more. It all began yesterday, when Bryson DeChambeau went off on his Cobra driver after an erratic one-over 71, all but shouting “the driver SUCKS” for the entire club-buying world to hear.