Back to school fundraiser, giveaway July 31

A back to school fundraiser and giveaway will take place Saturday, July 31 at Advance Auto Parts at 300 Main Street in Brownwood. Brisket plates, for $10 each, will be sold from 11 a.m. until they are gone. Funds are being raised to buy school supplies for local children. Also, a surprise gift will be presented by Dem Trill Boyz Riding Club. Register at the fundraiser on July 31 or now at Advance Auto Parts. For more information, call Daniel at (325) 998-3201 or Desi at (325) 998-5024.