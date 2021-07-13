New Beverage Showdown 21 Finals - Agua Bonita
The New Beverage Showdown is the leading business pitch competition for the beverage industry. Designed to support and showcase new products and promising founders, it focuses on the innovators and entrepreneurs designing the products of tomorrow. The 21st edition of the competition will create a virtual platform for the hottest new beverage brands to gain awareness amongst the industry and share their plans with judges who can help take their business to the next level.www.bevnet.com
