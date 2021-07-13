New Beverage Showdown 21 Finals - Agua Bonita

This Coca-Cola and Peanuts is an old-school southern drink with a long and interesting history. It's a convenient drink and snack in one!. The story goes that this Coca-Cola and Peanuts combination drink/snack originated in the 1920's. Hard-working, blue collar workers (who did not have easy access to wash their hands during breaks) didn't want to get their snacks dirty so they would dump their peanuts into their Coke bottles. Coca-Cola, at the time, was a daily staple drink and this snack idea made huge headway from Georgia all the way up to Virginia. It was especially popular in the Appalachian region where miners quickly caught on to the practical idea. P.S. - it's really good with Mountain Dew too!