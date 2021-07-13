Cancel
Oklahoma City, OK

Gov. Stitt names Steven Harpe as state’s Chief Operating Officer

By Tyler Boydston
kswo.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has named Steven Harpe to take over as the state’s next chief operating officer. Harpe will oversee cabinet secretaries and state agencies in the position, while retaining his role as executive director of the Office of Management and Enterprise Services. He will also continue to serve on the governor’s cabinet as deputy secretary of digital transformation and administration.

www.kswo.com

