A previous version of this article incorrectly referred to the Florida Department of Public Health. It is the Florida Department of Health. The article has been corrected. When Glen Nguyen drove his boat out onto Tampa Bay on Sunday afternoon, he did not bother bringing his fishing rod. The 38-year-old St. Petersburg, Fla., native had cast lines into the bay since he was a child, but this weekend, all he could see was tragedy, “endless death.”