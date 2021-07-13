How the National Park Service Uses GIS

Chile’s Patagonia National Park has long been a destination for travelers from across the globe seeking an adventure in nature and/or a luxury retreat (standouts include Tierra Patagonia Hotel & Spa and Explora Lodge). Now the park has also become a beacon of clean energy. Since last September, it has been powered by 100% renewable energy, thanks to the installation of a new hydroelectric-solar microgrid. And earlier this year, the regional government announced more than $5 million in funding to improve trails, create a state-of-the-art visitor center and add infrastructure—including roads—to better serve the park’s surrounding communities. The park system includes 10 million acres of land where condors, guanacos, pumas and many deer species can roam and be protected. —Nadia-Elysse Harris.