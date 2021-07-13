How the National Park Service Uses GIS
If you love national parks and maps, you will probably be interested in a new book published by Esri, which is well-known for its geographic information system (GIS) products. Written by National Park Service (NPS) staff, Mapping America’s National Parks: Preserving Our Natural and Cultural Treasures showcases maps used for managing parks effectively, including protecting natural and cultural resources, ensuring public safety, working with communities and partners, and planning for fire. These maps reflect the research and science underpinning the data they depict, as well as the use of GIS technology to meet the NPS mission:www.planetizen.com
Comments / 0