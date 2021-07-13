Powerful Infrared Meat Grills
The Gemelli Gourmet Steak Grill is a powerful cooking appliance for meat fans that will enable them to prepare their favorite cuts from the comfort of home. The grill is characterized by its enclosed design that boasts a compact countertop-friendly size and will offer enough space on the interior for a large ribeye or two fillets. The unit makes use of infrared ceramic elements on the interior to heat the interior section up to 1560-degrees Fahrenheit in just five-minutes flat without heading up the exterior.www.trendhunter.com
