Studio-Grade Streaming Microphones
The ROCCAT Torch USB microphone is a powerful, studio-grade peripheral for gamers and streamers alike that will provide them with an impressive way to capture audio. The microphone is rated to record 24-bit audio and boasts acmes to three pick up patters including Stereo, Cardioid and Whisper. The unit offers access to mixer-style controls along with a gesture activated mute function to allow for intuitive control when live-streaming during gameplay or social media.www.trendhunter.com
Comments / 0