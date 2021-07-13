Yes, Dak Prescott is a better quarterback than Matthew Stafford
The ever-evolving (or devolving, depending on your perspective) debate over the definitive rankings of quarterbacks in the NFL picked up steam out of nowhere on Monday when ESPN dropped their quarterback rankings heading into the 2021 season. Dak Prescott came in at seventh behind the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Russell Wilson, Josh Allen, and Matthew Stafford. And the response on the interwebs was immediately divided into two camps: one group who strongly felt that he was ranked too low, and another that felt he was ranked much too high.www.bloggingtheboys.com
