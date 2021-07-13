This Under-$300 Rolling Cart Adds Counter Space to Your Kitchen—No Renovation Required

Glassware, plates, vases, and more. For the past fifteen or so months you’ve probably spent a ton of time in your dining area. Whether it pulled double duty as your makeshift office or became a space for friends to hang IRL, the space seen its fair share of action. And if you’re like me, you’re probably sick of staring at the same plates and glasses. Or maybe you’re in the mood to make it feel more lived in and decorated. Whatever the reason may be, if you’re looking for affordable decor finds for your dining room, Amazon has a surprising amount of stuff that only looks expensive. From glassware that closely resemble those Sophie Lou Jacobsen ripple cups that have filled your Instagram feed to ceramics that have that East Fork meets Heath Ceramics vibe to a replica Mid Century modern chair, these 34 items will help jazz up any apartment.