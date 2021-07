England football players Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford have been subjected to racist abuse online after missing penalties in England’s Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.Saka, 19, had not long been on the pitch when the game went to a penalty shootout with the score at 1-1.I hope @twitter @Facebook and @instagram don't expect Southgate, Rashford, Saka and Sancho to have to report the abuse they face - they should be monitoring their accounts directly and acting to kick out those idiots who would abuse such lions of our country...— stellacreasy (@stellacreasy) July 11, 2021Within minutes of...