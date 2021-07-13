Cancel
Celebrities

Night Court Star Has Passed Away

By Jason Collins
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Charlie Robinson, a veteran actor, best known for playing Mac the court clerk in the 1980s and ‘90s sitcom Night Court, died on Sunday, July 11th, at 75. One of Hollywood’s best died in Lost Angeles at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center of cardiac arrest. The career that spanned over...

GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.

