Albany County, WY

Special Weather Statement issued for Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 06:38:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-13 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Laramie Valley; South Laramie Range SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALBANY COUNTY UNTIL 200 PM MDT At 116 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lake Hattie Reservoir, or 12 miles west of Laramie, moving southeast at 15 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Laramie, Lake Hattie Reservoir, The Buttes and Hutton Lake. This includes Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 299 and 305, between mile markers 312 and 315, and between mile markers 324 and 328.

alerts.weather.gov

