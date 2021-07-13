Darren Baker, Dusty's son and former Giants bat boy, drafted by Nationals in 10th round

It's not uncommon for an MLB player to have been known long before his days in the majors. Perhaps they were high school standouts, like Alex Rodriguez and Ken Griffey Jr., who were turning heads while they were still in their mid-teens. Perhaps they had a famous father in the major leagues and they would ultimately follow along that path. That could be the case with Freddie Freeman's toddler son, Charlie, if his current swing is indicative of things to come when he's older.