Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pet Services

Achieve Work-Life Balance As Cat Parent With Pluto Square

By Marc-André
katzenworld.co.uk
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pandemic has blessed pet owners with more time with their furry friends, thanks to the WFH (Work from Home) setup. This supports the overall wellbeing of a pet owner, and this should also be a mutualistic relationship. We had the opportunity to speak with the folks over at PLUTO, who are passionate about leveling up pet healthcare through thoughtfully designed products, regarding achieving work-life balance while being a terrific pet owner.

katzenworld.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Cat#Big Cat#Work Life Balance#Pluto#Roomba#Ikea#Persian Gray#Salmon Pink#Bulky Into#Sleek Safe Litter#Eu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
South Korea
News Break
Pet Services
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

What work-life balance means to me

There is an ongoing debate about the use of the phrase work-life balance. Some hate it because it gives an unrealistic expectation of a literal balance in life (i.e. 8 of work, 8 hours of sleep, and 8 hours of play). Others are still using the phrase, but recognizing that life isn’t a true balance.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Ways to master your work-life balance as an entrepreneur

Thinking back to my career journey within the food and beverage industry, one of the most significant differences between working at Kraft and Pepsi and eventually taking the leap to co-found Rebellious Beverage Company is the mentality to compartmentalize and deliver on so many projects (departments in fortune 50 companies) that are necessary to grow our business. If you ask any other entrepreneur, it takes a great deal of commitment and perseverance to reach success — this often results in working overtime or on weekends and maybe even replying to emails while you’re watching a movie. And with many Americans still working and running a business from home, the term “work-life balance” is buzzing more than ever before. How do you successfully separate your job from your personal life?
Career Development & Advicemetrofamilymagazine.com

Work/Life Balance is a Myth: Focus on Boundaries Instead

Dwayne’s story might sound familiar to you: He is 35 years old with a beautiful wife, a 3-year-old son, a new baby on the way, a stable job at a large construction company where he earns a good salary with full benefits and a home in a nice neighborhood. By all appearances, Dwayne is a successful person. Nevertheless, he has been feeling stressed lately about his job and thinking about the new baby on the way. His company has new owners. The corporate culture has changed, and he is required to work more hours than usual. His long work schedule and inability to be at home as much as he used to are straining his marriage. Dwayne feels overwhelmed, which is starting to take a toll on his mental and physical health. He is trying to figure out the best way to be productive at work and still be present for his wife and kids.
Interior Designdwell.com

Budget Breakdown: An Architect Couple Find Work/Life Balance With a Backyard Office Built for $144K

The founders of Austin-based Hunt Architecture create an elegant workspace and guest room without breaking the bank. Brittany and Nick Hunt met at work in the summer of 2013, at the studio of renowned architects Tod Williams and Billie Tsien, near Central Park in New York City. "We sat five feet away from each other," says Brittany. "It was a dream job for both of us."
ParentingTODAY.com

Learning to find your balance as a parent

The other day someone asked me if I had ever tried paddle boarding. I laughed to myself as I pictured what it would be like to try to stand my uncoordinated, clumsy self upright on a board while floating on the ocean with only my balance and a paddle to prevent me from being tossed into the water by a large wave. No, I have never tried paddle boarding. But, as I woke the next morning and quickly ran through the ever growing to-do list in my mind, I started to wonder if maybe I have been paddle boarding but just didn't realize it.
Career Development & Adviceshoutoutla.com

Perspectives on work life balance

The Coronavirus has given many us an opportunity to pause and think about life, our purpose, and even the right work life balance. What’s your perspective and has it changed over time?. Dominik van Wyk: Artist: Actress & Singer-Songwriter. Balance is kind of my theme word for 2021. I try...
Cell Phonesthurrott.com

Dropbox Embraces the Work/Life Balance

Dropbox isn’t a particularly affordable cloud storage service, but it has announced a host of new features aimed at both work and personal needs. “Work has been forever transformed, and the divides between our personal and professional lives have continued to recede,” the Dropbox team writes in its announcement post. “To help you manage the transition into this new world, we’re continuing to develop new tools to support you at home and at work.”
Jobsterrastaffinggroup.com

The Right Job Gave Me the Work-Life Balance I Needed

For many years, Judi Murdock lived in Alaska and worked as an office manager for a seafood company. While she enjoyed many aspects of her job, it wasn’t always easy. “I was working insane hours and was used to going 120 days, 7 days a week without a single day off. Plus, summer is the busy season in the seafood industry so I was never going outside and getting any sunshine.”
PetsSolidSmack

Pluto Square: The Modern, Automated Litter Box

Owning pets is like having 5-year-old children around you 24/7. While their Instagram photos and videos paint a picture of a perfect world, life behind the scenes is anything but. You have to train them, feed them, and worst of all… clean up their mess, specifically their dung!. No one...
Petstmj4.com

Adopt a Working Cat!

When you hear the words “working cat,” what do you think of? A cat wearing a suit and holding a briefcase? Or a kitten in scrubs? Working cats are not interested in human interaction, but they thrive in an environment where they can do a job like patrolling for rodents. If you’re looking to adopt a kitten, consider a working cat! Allie Christmas from the Wisconsin Humane Society is here today to explain the adoption process and more.
PetsPosted by
CatTime

Survival Guide For Cat Parents Who Work At Home

Are you having a difficult time balancing your cat with your work schedule? Here are some tips to keep the home office work environment in balance so you can finish the job and still feel like a good cat parent. The post Survival Guide For Cat Parents Who Work At Home appeared first on CatTime.
Utah Stateslenterprise.com

One-third of Utahns say work/life balance 'perfect' during pandemic

One in three Utahns have achieved the “perfect” work/life balance during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a poll by PRPioneer.com. The national average is 44 percent. The top figure is in Alaska, at 70 percent. Louisiana, New Hampshire and Rhode Island tie for the lowest, at 20 percent. So, what...
Public Healthgamesindustry.biz

43% of developers report better work-life balance during pandemic

Yesterday the IGDA released the results of COVID-related questions from its 2021 Developer Satisfaction Survey. The survey revealed that 43% of developers reported that their work-life balance has improved during the pandemic while 37% reported otherwise. 41% of indie developers said that the pandemic affected their ability to find work....
JobsPosted by
Ladders

30 companies hiring for part-time, remote work-from-home jobs

People seek part-time work for all kinds of reasons. Some want the freedom and flexibility that part-time work allows. Other people need to balance outside responsibilities with work. And sometimes people want to work, but not all the time. Recently, we analyzed part-time job postings from our database and identified...

Comments / 0

Community Policy