Jacob Rees-Mogg has claimed he didn’t know an “extremely offensive racist term” he used in the House of Commons was offensive.The Commons leader has apologised after he yesterday used the phrase “Yellow Peril” – considered a racist metaphor for a perceived threat from East Asian people to the West – in response to a question from an MP. Rees-Mogg was using the term to describe the Liberal Democrats.Tory MP Damien Moore had said people in his constituency felt “under attack from the vindictive policies of Labour-controlled Sefton Council” for trying to “impose a cycle network”.In reply, Rees-Mogg said: “I...