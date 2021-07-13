Development & Events Coordinator
Jackson Hole Classical Academy seeks a Development & Events Coordinator. The Development & Events Coordinator will be responsible for managing the Academy’s donor database, supporting annual giving initiatives, and planning Academy events. The Development & Events Coordinator will report to the Director of Advancement and will be part of the Advancement Team at the Academy. The Development & Events Coordinator will have support from the Marketing Team with designing and publishing print materials.jobs.buckrail.com
Comments / 0