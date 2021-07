SALMON, Idaho (KIFI)- The National Forest Service has updated their progress in fighting three fires burning in the Salmon-Challis National Forest. -The Haynes Fire, burning 11 miles south of Salmon, is now 35% contained, and 470 acres. Firing operations were successful on the northern portion of the fire. Crews mopped up and secured the edges of the morning burn out. Bucket work from helicopters was used to cool hot spots in the areas that are too steep for fire crews. On Sunday firefighters will build line along the southeastern perimeter working their way north.