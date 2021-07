United Airlines faced a very difficult 2020. As the most exposed long-haul international US carrier, the airline’s presence in Asia, Oceania, and Europe seemed as if it could be a significant burden with the steep drop-off and lack of visibility on the return of international travel. The airline retrenched and decided to turn to a heavier leisure footprint in the United States. Moving forward, the carrier now plans to keep a larger leisure footprint than it had pre-crisis.