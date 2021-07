State utility regulators have issued a preliminary decision rejecting a proposed $20 million rate hike put forward by the Connecticut Water Co. late last year. In a draft decision released last week, the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) said it would allow the Clinton-based water supplier to increase revenues by 0.74%, a dramatic cut from the almost 20% Connecticut Water had asked for. The approved figure translates to about $762,000 in new revenue, according to PURA.