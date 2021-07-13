Cancel
Cardi B defends buying daughter a $150,000 diamond necklace for third birthday

Times and Democrat
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardi B has defended buying her daughter Kulture a $150,000 (£108,000) diamond necklace for her third birthday, insisting she has every right to spoil her little girl.

Cardi B.
“When celebrities buy their kids jewelry, people say, ‘Kids don’t care about that. They only care about toys and sweets. ‘ Yes, they only care about toys and sweets, but the children go outside. Children go to restaurants, children go to fancy places. Famous children step on the red carpets ”, Cardi B.
Cardi B threw quite the bash for her daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus's third birthday. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper shared a slew of photos from her daughter's Disney princess-themed celebration over the weekend. Cardi pulled out all the stops for the fete, including having Kulture make her grand entrance in a horse-drawn carriage, granting guests with a performance from "real" princesses, and, of course, matching with her daughter in over-the-top pink tulle ball gowns and tiaras for the occasion.
After Cardi B shocked the music world by revealing her pregnant belly at the BET Awards, the rapper rocked a tight tiger-print dress on a dinner date with her hubby, Offset. Don’t mind Cardi B – she’s eating for two. Hours after Cardi, 28, debuted her baby bump at the 2021 BET Awards on Sunday (June 27), she and her husband, Offset, decided to grab a bite to eat at Innovative Dining Group’s BOA Steakhouse in Los Angeles.
Cardi B revealed she is pregnant with her second child during an appearance at the BET Awards last night (27 June).The rapper, real name Belcalis Almánzar, performed onstage with Migos at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theatre wearing a black bodysuit covered in rhinestones, which featured a see-through panel exposing her obviously pregnant figure.Cardi previously revealed that she was pregnant with her and husband Offset’s first child, Kulture (now nearly three years old), during an appearance on Saturday Night Live.During after the show, the artist shared a picture of herself with her pregnant belly on show on social media, alongside the...
Cardi B is taking her infamous nails to insane new lengths. The “WAP” singer, 28, showed off her craziest manicure yet, unveiling a set of inches-long acrylics in a neutral tone, topped with various diamond-covered charms. The designs — which look like they would be more at home (and comfortable!)...
In true Cardi B fashion, her pregnancy announcement was anything but basic. The 28-year-old star set the stage ablaze at the 2021 BET Awards on Sunday, June 29 with her electrifying performance of "Type S--t" with the rap trio Migos—which includes her husband, Offset. Naturally, Cardi stole the show as she debuted her growing baby bump, wearing a glitzy diamond-embellished Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit that accentuated her stomach. But before taking center stage, took to Instagram with a fabulous photo to confirm she and the 29-year-old rapper were expecting their second child together. Following her jaw-dropping announcement,...
Princess parties have become a debate on social media after Hazel-E allegedly called out Cardi B. We previously reported on Cardi and husband Offset once again going all out for their daughter Kulture's 3rd birthday by hosting a lavish princess party for the tot. Kulture received luxury gifts that set her famous parents back hundreds of thousands of dollars, and while it was a one-of-a-kind event, Hazel-E sent a few subliminal shots that have the internet believing she was calling out the "Up" rapper.
Cardi B managed to hide her baby bump from fans without changing up her style. In a recent TikTok video, the 28-year-old rapper, who is expecting her second child with husband Offset, revealed that her baby bump was already pretty big in photos she posted on June 11 where she's seen sporting a skintight blue optical illusion bodysuit.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Cardi B made all the waves on Sunday (June 27) when she took to the stage at the 2021 BET Awards in Los Angeles with a bejeweled bodysuit revealing a growing baby bump. Immediately, her team shared a full maternity photo where she was covered in white paint, highlighting not only her curves but her impending bundle of joy.

