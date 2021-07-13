Cardi B defends buying daughter a $150,000 diamond necklace for third birthday

Cardi B revealed she is pregnant with her second child during an appearance at the BET Awards last night (27 June).The rapper, real name Belcalis Almánzar, performed onstage with Migos at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theatre wearing a black bodysuit covered in rhinestones, which featured a see-through panel exposing her obviously pregnant figure.Cardi previously revealed that she was pregnant with her and husband Offset’s first child, Kulture (now nearly three years old), during an appearance on Saturday Night Live.During after the show, the artist shared a picture of herself with her pregnant belly on show on social media, alongside the...