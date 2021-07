Awards season will be kicking off this September with the 2021 Emmy Awards. But first, the nominations have to be revealed! See the full list of nominees now. The best of the best in television will be honored at the 2021 Emmys. Despite a roller-coaster year, there have still been so many stellar TV performances. From The Crown to Mare of Easttown, there’s been no shortage of great television in 2020 and 2021.