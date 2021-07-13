Cancel
Aidy Bryant isn't quite planning a wild party to celebrate her 2021 Emmy nominations

Cover picture for the articleAidy Bryant upped her Emmys game on Tuesday, doubling her overall number of nominations with two 2021 nods for different TV series — one of which was recently canceled. Up for Emmys in 2014 and again in 2018 in categories related to “Saturday Night Live,” Bryant was recognized this time around with nominations for lead actress in a comedy series, for Hulu’s “Shrill,” and supporting actress in a comedy series, for NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”

