Sen. Marshall calls for oversight hearing after SBA fails to send relief to struggling Kansans
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall has called for an oversight hearing after the SBA failed to send funding to struggling Kansas businesses. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he sent a letter on Tuesday to Senate Committee on Small Business Chairman Ben Cardin (Md.) and Ranking Member Rand Paul (Ken.) to request an oversight of the Small Business Administration’s Shuttered Venue Operator Grant Program. He said the program has failed to provide timely relief to struggling small businesses throughout Kansas.www.wibw.com
Comments / 0