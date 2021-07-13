'Ted Lasso,' 'The Crown,' 'Mandalorian' dominate Emmy nominations, while superhero shows fly high

Emmy nominee Phillipa Soo (Hamilton, Moana) has joined the cast of the Apple TV+ series Shining Girls, based on the 2013 best-selling novel by Lauren Beukes, in a series regular role. Soo will portray the intelligent and sure-footed Jin-Sook who works in the research department at the Adler planetarium. Best known for her lead role as Eliza in the famed Broadway production, Phillipa will star opposite Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale, The Invisible Man), who portrays a Chicago reporter who survived a brutal assault only to find her reality shifting as she hunts down her attacker. The impressive cast also includes Wagner Moura (Narcos, Elite Squad 2: The Enemy Within) as Dan, a veteran journalist breaking the widening story of a copycat attack. Jamie Bell (The Fantastic Four, Rocketman) also stars as Harper, a mysterious loner with a surprising connection to Kirby.