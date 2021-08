For three Friday nights this month, Crossroads at Big Creek will be alive with songs and stories during Words in the Woods. The inaugural event will be held July 16. Take a self-guided hike on the Habitat Trails, then gather at 7:30 pm at the outdoor amphitheater for a short presentation by a naturalist, some acoustic songs and a bedtime story. Head home by 8:30 pm, or stay for s’mores and a campfire.