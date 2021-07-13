Searchers weather storms to find one more Surfside collapse victim. Toll rises to 95

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Four days after flood waters ravaged homes and claimed at least one life, the search for three missing people continued in the Poudre Canyon. On Saturday, a small search crew of four men and three human remain detection dogs sifted through the labyrinth of debris that now fills the Black Hollow Road area. The team also worked alongside workers with tractors and heavy equipment. (credit: CBS) “We’re seeing if the dogs give us some indications of piles to search with that equipment,” said Sgt. Kevin Johnston with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Unit. The body of a woman...