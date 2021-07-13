Cancel
Emmys 2021: HBO narrowly tops Netflix with 130 nominations

arcamax.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO — with the help of its streaming service HBO Max — landed the most 2021 Emmy Awards nominations of any media outlet, edging last year’s leader Netflix by a single nod. The WarnerMedia-owned premium cable network scored 94 nominations while the streaming service HBO Max delivered another 36. That...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

TV Seriesarcamax.com

'Heist' review: The true crime Netflix docuseries plays fast and loose with the truth

I’ve been pondering the appeal of heist stories lately, with the return of “Leverage,” now starring Noah Wyle and streaming on IMDb TV. The show’s breezy way around a caper prompted me to revisit the similarly minded British series “Hustle” (all eight seasons are on Amazon Prime) and what they have in common is an overall ethos: Let’s target the greedy and the terrible in an effort to mete out some off-the-books justice.
Los Angeles, CAspectrumnews1.com

'The Crown,' 'Mandalorian' top Emmy nominations with 24 each

LOS ANGELES (AP) — "The Crown” tied with “The Mandalorian” for the most Emmy nominations Tuesday with 24 apiece, but the Marvel universe also got bragging rights with runner-up “WandaVision.”. The nominations reinforced the rapid rise of streaming, with the top-nominated scripted shows on services that largely emerged in the...
TV SeriesSFGate

TV Academy President Maury McIntyre on the HBO/HBO Max vs. Netflix Tally, Emmy Ceremony Plans and Inclusion Advances

As Hollywood slowly returns to normal, the TV Academy is prepping for a limited in-person Emmy ceremony in September that could very well live up to the hype as the industry’s biggest night. Not only will attendees have reason to celebrate and reconnect with colleagues and friends after a year and a half of social distance and quarantine, they’ll also be ready to toast an extraordinary year in TV.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Emmys: Disney Leads All Combined Nominations as HBO (Thanks to HBO Max) Tops Netflix

The TV Academy, in a shift, is now grouping the tallies by corporate parent, as WarnerMedia has a combined 138, with HBO and HBO Max grouped together. Following a year unlike any other in which the novel coronavirus upended TV production and radically changed executive structures at nearly every major media conglomerate, the Emmys, too, are shifting the way it tallies the nominations. In a first, the TV Academy is now grouping nominations by corporate ownership, with Disney coming out on top of all the conglomerates with 146 total nominations for its various platforms.
TV SeriesNBC News

18 Emmy nominations for HBO's 'Lovecraft Country' give it a dubious distinction

“Lovecraft Country” earned the dubious distinction Tuesday of scoring what is almost certainly the most-ever Emmy nominations — for a canceled sci-fi/horror series. With 18 nods in categories ranging from best acting to best writing to best stunts, the overload of nominations is as puzzling as its discontinuation after the season one finale in October became the most-watched new episode of an original series on HBO Max in its first day of availability.
TV & VideosEngadget

Apple TV+ and HBO Max earn their first best comedy Emmy nominations

Apple TV+ and HBO Max have picked up their first nominations in the top two Primetime Emmy categories. HBO Max's Hacks and The Flight Attendant, and Apple's excellent Ted Lasso all received nods for Best Comedy Series. All but one of the nominees in that category are streaming shows, with the exception of ABC's Black-ish. Netflix picked up a trio of nods for Emily in Paris, Cobra Kai and The Kominsky Method, while Hulu earned one for Pen15.
Moviesarcamax.com

Jean Smart has the Emmy golden touch, nominated for both 'Mare of Easttown,' 'Hacks'

There were a couple of Smart contenders among the list of 2021 Emmy nominees. The talents of Jean Smart have been celebrated before with Emmy nominations and wins throughout her long career. But her stellar performances this year in two back-to-back hits, “Mare of Easttown” and “Hacks,” have helped the 69-year-old actress earn her first Emmy nominations double.
Moviesarcamax.com

Wait, 'Hamilton' is nominated for Emmys?

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton” won 11 Tonys, a Grammy, a Pulitzer, a Kennedy Center Honor and more accolades than we have room here to mention. And now the film version of the musical, spliced together from three 2016 stage performances featuring most of the original cast, is up for the Emmys, a year after its premiere on Disney+.
TV Seriestrue-tech.net

Lovecraft Country scores 18 Emmy nominations following HBO cancellation

Lovecraft Country is one of the recently launched series that has received critical acclaim when it premiered on HBO in August 2020. But sadly, HBO has recently established that the series will not return for another season. Cut to 10 days, Lovecraft Country has now earned the dubious distinction of scoring the most-ever Emmy nominations for a canceled sci-fi/horror series. The series scored 18 nominations including outstanding drama series, outstanding lead actor for Jonathan Majors, and outstanding lead actress for Jurnee Smollett, with the latter two nominations making history as the first time two black lead actors from the same series have been nominated.
TV & VideosBuffalo News

Alan Pergament: Top takeaways from the Emmy nominations

As cable and streaming services dominated the Emmy nominations in recent years, viewers watching the annual award show celebrating television on one of the four broadcast networks were often asking, “What’s that show about?”. Because Covid-19 resulted in many Americans indoors watching streaming and cable shows, that may not be...
MoviesPopculture

Dolly Parton's Netflix Christmas Movie Earns 2 Emmy Nominations

Dolly Parton had reason to celebrate this week, as her Netflix holiday film, Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square, earned two nominations at the 2021 Emmy Awards. The film, which was released in November, was nominated for Outstanding Television Movie and Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming. In the former category,...
TV Seriesimdb.com

6 Emmy-Nominated Shows to Stream on HBO Max, Amazon Prime, and More

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Nominations for the 73rd annual Emmys were announced on Tuesday, giving TV lovers...
TV SeriesPopculture

Controversial Netflix Reality Show Earns Surprise Emmy Nomination

A Netflix reality show once described as a "cesspool of casteism, colourism, sexism, and classism" has earned itself an Emmy nomination. When the 73rd Emmy Award nominees were unveiled Tuesday, Indian Matchmaking was on the list. The series follows elite Indian matchmaker Sima Taparia as she guides single millennials from Houston to Chicago to Mumbai towards successful arranged marriages.
Knoxville, TNWATE

Dolly Parton, Debbie Allen Netflix musical nominated for two Emmys

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A project starring entertainment icon and East Tennessean Dolly Parton has picked up two Emmy nominations for the Netflix film, “Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square” in the 73rd Emmy Awards. The film, an Ebenezer Scrooge-esque musical directed by Debbie Allen and starring actress Christine Baranski...
TV & VideosHBO Watch

HBO Content Nominated for 130 Primetime Emmy Awards

HBO is known for providing audiences with quality entertainment, so it’s no surprise that the network always does quite well at the Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Last year, HBO won more Emmy Awards than any other network, bringing home 30 trophies for outstanding contributions to the television industry. It looks like more awards are in HBO’s future. This year marks the nineteenth time that HBO received more nominations than any other television network for shows like Lovecraft Country and Mare of Easttown. HBO Max, HBO’s new(ish) streaming service, helped HBO amass nominations with offerings exclusive to the site like The Flight Attendant and Raised By Wolves. Together, HBO and HBO Max garnered 130 Emmy nominations– not too shabby!
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Why did the Emmys tally HBO and HBO Max's Emmy nominations together?

The TV Academy announced Tuesday morning that HBO and HBO Max combined for 130 nominations, barely topping Netflix's 129. According to The Hollywood Reporter, if HBO and HBO Max were separated, HBO would've collect 94 nominations and HBO Max would've received 36. The Hollywood Reporter's Lesley Goldberg points out that HBO and HBO Max are led by the same person, Casey Bloys, and reports that WarnerMedia requested that the TV Academy combine both HBO and HBO Max. "Free-spending streaming giant Netflix clocked in with a total of 129 nominations," says Goldberg. "If the nominations were tallied the way they had been in the past — separating HBO and HBO Max — Netflix would have easily topped HBO proper to lead the pack. In a press release Tuesday, WarnerMedia took a victory lap and celebrated its Emmys 'lead' with 130 nominations, noting it was the 19th time in history that the 'HBO brand' had “received the most nominations of any network/platform in a single year.' Netflix declined comment." Meanwhile, TV Academy president Maury McIntyre tells Variety it might be best if the Academy stayed out of nomination tallies in the future. "We don’t ultimately care. We’re here to honor the work," he says, adding: "We can only go off what we have given from a submission perspective. And that’s how we report it out. How was it reported to us in terms of its platform or its network, etc. But, it’s a question for me moving forward as to whether we should be inserting ourselves in that count, or just be able to say, 'yes, you want to claim that these are yours, we can say yes, that is what we are seeing, too, go at it.'"

