Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Indya Moore and Tommy Hilfiger Drop Gender Fluid Capsule Collection

By Anna Tingley
GreenwichTime
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Indya Moore and Tommy Hilfiger have just dropped an exciting, gender fluid capsule...

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Hilfiger
Person
Indya Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gender#American Fashion#Tommyxindya#Fx#People S Place Program#Bipoc#African#The Global Coralition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Instagram
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
CBS News

Ralph Lauren has designed Team USA's uniforms for years. Now Kim Kardashian is designing their loungewear and undergarments

Every Olympics, fashion and sports collide as Ralph Lauren unveils its design for Team USA's uniforms for the opening and closing ceremonies. Now, a new designer is also creating threads for the Team USA. Kim Kardashian's shapewear and loungewear company, Skims, is partnering with Team USA for this year's Summer Olympics in Tokyo.
Beauty & Fashionwmagazine.com

Bella and Gigi Hadid And EmRata Take Big Pants, Little Tops to the Extremes

In the late 1990s/early 2000s, as a culture, we collectively decided that being a kandi raver was like, the hottest look. Pairing tiny tops with wide-leg pants became synonymous with the burgeoning dance scene because it was functional: the tiny top kept the raver cool, while the wide pants could hold water bottles and illicit goods. And although the silhouette had been part of hip-hop culture since its inception (most notably, Aaliyah’s iconic uniform), the look really seeped out in the popular style vernacular once parents began clutching their pearls about MDMA overdoses at raves (please party safe, folks). Suddenly, giant UFO pants and bikini tops were everywhere, until they weren’t — but flash forward to 2021, and three harbingers of today’s fashion are bringing rave-style back. Emily Ratajkowski and Bella and Gigi Hadid all recently wore variations on this theme, bringing it out from the Gadzook’s sale rack and into high fashion.
Designers & CollectionsOk Magazine

Model Winnie Harlow Collaborates With PrettyLittleThing On Hot New Summer Collection — Photos

PrettyLittleThing is known for its hot celebrity collaborations, and its latest features supermodel and fashion's ultimate IT girl Winnie Harlow. The Jamaican-Canadian beauty is the fashion brand's latest campaign model, releasing a curated collection of high summer pieces that not only show off her eclectic taste and style, but encapsulate the individuality and confidence that Harlow effortlessly exudes.
TennisPosted by
FootwearNews

Lindsey Vonn Steals a Page From Miley Cyrus’ Styling Book in a Gucci Tennis Dress & Low-Top Kicks

Lindsey Vonn found the perfect mixture of glam fashion and athletic appeal this weekend at a party for Gucci. The athlete attended the brand’s private event with Elizabeth Saltzman in the Hamptons, New York, on Saturday in summery all-white attire. For the event, Vonn modeled a jersey dress with navy trims and gold buttons, offering up a retro-chic tennis appeal.
Designers & CollectionsRefinery29

Summersalt Tapped Carly Cushnie To Design A Recycled Swimwear Collection

Carly Cushnie — the designer behind Cushnie, a beloved fashion brand that was forced to close down during the pandemic — is back thanks to swimwear brand Summersalt, who tapped the designer to help design its latest collection. Available starting today, COLLECTION is a line of summer-ready bikinis and one-pieces with a focus on luxury fabrics and high fashion silhouettes. Oh, and every piece is made with recycled materials.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Katie Holmes Shows How to Wear Silky Summer PJs Anywhere

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Admit it—we’ve all left the house in our PJs at one point. Some days, you just want to run to the corner store without conjuring up an impeccable outfit. Sue me! But allow Katie Holmes to show that wearing your favorite loungewear can still make for a stylish end result, provided you’re wearing your best silky set. Earlier this week in New York, the actor stepped out in a two-piece set that looked as modern and put-together as it was comfy.
Tennisnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit goes bold: Megan Thee Stallion, Naomi Osaka, Leyna Bloom

Three stars grace the cover of the 2021 swimsuit edition of Sports Illustrated: tennis champion Naomi Osaka, rapper Megan Thee Stallion and model and activist Leyna Bloom. While Bloom makes history as the first transgender woman to land a Sports Illustrated cover, Osaka, who is Japanese and Haitian, is the first Black female athlete on a cover and Houston hottie Megan is the first woman rapper to be featured.
Designers & Collectionsfox61.com

Sports Illustrated kicks off swimsuit issue with inclusive runway show

WASHINGTON — Before releasing its famous swimsuit issue, Sports Illustrated held an inclusive runway show at South Beach’s Mondrian Hotel on Saturday. The runway included Jasmine Sanders, Natalie Mariduena, Brooks Nader, Katrina Scott and Kathy Jacobs, as well as several SI Swim Search finalists. This year the finalists include athletes, models, entrepreneurs, students, moms and more.
Designers & Collectionscrfashionbook.com

Naomi Campbell Stars in Brand New Burberry Campaign

Naomi Campbell is once again lending her transcendental beauty to Burberry in what is, to her, a nod to her British roots and the distinctive style that has come about thanks to the British fashion scene. “Working with Burberry is [...] always such an honour. It’s a British institution and has been since it started in 1856 - in a way, you feel like you’re representing your country. I feel that British style and attitude always lead the trends. We don’t just wear it, we live it," said Campbell.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Dua Lipa Boldly Masters This Complicated Bralette Outfit

Dua Lipa is serious about sticking to her fun, eclectic taste in fashion. When it comes to her personal style, she always opts for the unexpected, whether that be a pair of abstract-printed pants or a glittery butterfly motif dress. This year alone, the star arguably kicked off the infectious cutout trend with her vacation dress and convinced all her fans to invest in some maximalist jewelry and baby tees. On July 23, the singer was back with yet another enviable outfit that felt both trendy and elegant. In an Instagram post, Lipa wore a tangy-orange blazer and pants outfit from David Koma. (Seasoned fashion icons such as Jennifer Lopez, Blackpink’s Lisa, and Beyoncé also all love the luxe label.)
Designers & Collectionsthezoereport.com

Pyer Moss’ First Couture Show Was About More Than Just Fashion

Haute Couture week was extended an extra day this season to allow for Kerby Jean-Raymond and his label Pyer Moss to pull together an impressive feat of production: to completely remake a fashion show in 48 hours. Jean-Raymond, the first Black designer to show officially on the couture schedule, had originally planned for the first Pyer Moss Haute Couture show to happen on Thursday, but guests arrived to find themselves met with the one factor no designer can control — the weather. Faced with an afternoon of Hurricane-induced rain and lightning, the show was postponed instead for Saturday.
Beauty & FashionUS Magazine

Jasmine Sanders, Natalie Mariduena and More Walk Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s Miami Runway Show

Back at it! After a year majorly lacking in parties, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit marked its return to Miami Beach with an exciting bash. At the Saturday, July 10, event, models such as Jasmine Sanders (a.k.a. Golden Barbie if you follow her on Instagram) and Natalie Marideuna sipped VOSA Spirits after walking the runway. The party — which was hosted at the newly renovated Mondrian Hotel South Beach’s Baia Beach Club — brought together “a roster of SI Swimsuit models, Swim Search hopefuls and Rookies who will be featured in the 2021 issue,” according to a press release.
New York City, NYfashionista.com

Must Read: Justin Bieber Is the New Face of Balenciaga, Marc Jacobs Beauty Will Relaunch

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Friday. On Friday, Balenciaga unveiled new Fall 2021 campaign images featuring Justin Bieber, photographed by Katy Grannan. Appearing clean-shaven and with a close-cropped haircut, the singer poses in an oversized leather jacket and toting Demna Gvasalia's updated take on the label's iconic Neo bag. Perhaps most notably, Bieber also wears a new sneaker silhouette, the DIY Runner Sneakers, "which are made to appear at once worn in and pieced together from various shoe patterns while holding a sturdy and functional structure," per a press release from the brand. {Fashionista inbox}
Designers & CollectionsHarper's Bazaar

Pyer Moss’s Couture Debut Celebrates Black Excellence

Tropical Storm Elsa couldn’t keep Kerby Jean-Raymond down. Two days after thunderstorms and flash flooding forced the cancellation of the Pyer Moss creative director’s couture debut, which was to be livestreamed from Irvington, New York, as the final show of Paris Haute Couture Week, attendees reconvened at Villa Lewaro Saturday for his triumphant redo.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
The Independent

Phoebe Philo is launching her own fashion brand

Phoebe Philo has announced she is launching her own fashion brand.The famously low-profile designer will be the majority owner of her own clothing and accessories label “rooted in exceptional quality and design”, while her former employer LVMH will have a minority stake.In a brief statement shared with The Business of Fashion, the former Chloé designer said: “Being in my studio and making once again has been both exciting and incredibly fulfilling.“I am very much looking forward to being back in touch with my audience and people everywhere. “To be independent, to govern and experiment on my own terms is hugely...

Comments / 0

Community Policy